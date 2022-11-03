Uorfi Javed is one of the most controversial internet sensations who never fail to make it to the headlines. Time and again, the former Bigg Boss OTT contestant grabs everyone’s attention with her bizarre outfits. From past few months, the actress has been in the news owing to her past relationship with Paras.

For the unversed, the actors were madly in love at the very beginning of their respective careers. However things didn’t go as per plan and they parted ways.

After speaking much about each other, they were now seen shaking a leg together at Anjali Arora’s birthday bash. In the viral video, exes Paras Kalnawat and Uorfi Javed are seen shaking a leg on the peppy song Saturday Saturday. While the internet sensation is seen covering her look with an oversized coat. Paras, on the other hand is seen looking dapper in an all black look. Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens were curious to ask if they patched up.

The video has been shared by a celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani:

A comment read, “Ye tou iska x hai inka tou boyfrnd girl vala divorce hogaya tha ab mil gaye hai ya friend zone hai,” while another said, “Koi deen dharm h ki nhi reyy ex k sath h.” A third user wrote, “Iske alag hi drame he.”

Earlier speaking about Uofi Javed, Paras Kalnawat told ETimes, “I harbour no ill feelings against Uorfi. I dated her for six months around five years ago. Though it was short-lived, it was my first relationship. So, I obviously went gaga over her. I was just 19 then. But it ended and I moved on. As long as people who matter to me know me, and I know myself as a person, being called possessive doesn’t affect me. I have many female friends because they know that I won’t ever overstep the line. I don’t know what was going on in Uorfi’s life when she said that about me.”

“Also, I don’t worry about the past. I prefer to live in the present. Today, we are cordial and respect each other. I message her when I am in doubt. I take suggestions from her. Both of us are in a good space in life,” he had added.

Coming back, what do you think Paras and Uorfi are back together? Let us know.

