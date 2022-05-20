Amber Heard’s agent testified on Thursday (U.S. Pacific Time) that the actress lost out on a number of job opportunities because of the online backlash over her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp, reports ‘Variety’.

Jessica Kovacevic, Amber Heard’s agent at the talent agency WME, was the last of a series of witnesses called by the attorneys of the actress on Thursday.

After spending several days defending Amber Heard from Johnny Depp’s defamation claim, according to ‘Variety’, Heard’s legal team is now on the offensive, seeking to prove their $100 million counterclaims that Heard’s career was harmed by Depp’s lawyer, who called her allegations a “hoax”.