Amber Heard’s agent testified on Thursday (U.S. Pacific Time) that the actress lost out on a number of job opportunities because of the online backlash over her abuse allegations against ex-husband Johnny Depp, reports ‘Variety’.
Advertisement
Jessica Kovacevic, Amber Heard’s agent at the talent agency WME, was the last of a series of witnesses called by the attorneys of the actress on Thursday.
Advertisement
After spending several days defending Amber Heard from Johnny Depp’s defamation claim, according to ‘Variety’, Heard’s legal team is now on the offensive, seeking to prove their $100 million counterclaims that Heard’s career was harmed by Depp’s lawyer, who called her allegations a “hoax”.
Trending
Amber Heard was the female lead in Aquaman, which grossed more than $1 billion worldwide upon its release in December 2018. Jessica Kovacevic said that should have led to more roles in TV and film, along with endorsement deals.
Apart from Aquaman 2, Heard has shot only a single independent film, ‘In the Fire’, in the last two years.
Jessica Kovacevic said Amber Heard was supposed to star in an Amazon film with Gael Garcia Bernal, but she was dropped from the project.
“No one can say out loud, ‘We’re taking this away from her because of this bad press’, because it’s nothing she did,” ‘Variety’ quoted Kovacevic as saying. “It’s all hearsay, and it’s all whatever. But there’s no other reason.”
Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial.
Must Read: Exclusive! Fantastic Four Alumni Miles Teller On What Kind Of Superhero He Wants To Play After Reed Richards: “If The Right One Came Along…”
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram
Advertisement.
Advertisement