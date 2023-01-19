The recent episode of Shark Tank season 2 got an unexpected crossover with Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah character, Jethalal Gada. As most of the episodes are giving meme material for the internet world, the new edit video has been circulating amongst the fans. While the show is struggling to get the expected TRP, the fans leave no chance to fuel the craze of the show.

TMKOC’s lead character played by Dilip Joshi, the owner of Gada electronics coming on Shark Tank is a dream moment. While we might not get to see that fictional storyline on the show, the edit video shows TMKOC’s entrepreneur pitching for his electronic shop, Gada Electronics, and telling about his business idea.

The video shared by an account name @theytmemer, shows Jethalal Gada walking to the sharks and presenting his idea. He talks about his shops and how he has a stock of 40-50 Lakhs in his shop and godown to which Aman says, “Hats Off”. The product pitched by Jethalal was the “Sutli Bomb” and before showing the demonstration, he says, “Yeh special pataka hai, Isme special baat ye hai ki isko phodne se aawz bilkil nahi aati hai”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheYTMemer (@theytmemer)

Jethalal later explains about his product and says, “isme ek music bajta hai” and the sings the tunes of “Happy Diwali” in a funny tone that made Aman and Ashneer laugh out loud. As the video progresses, Peyush Bansal asks for a demonstration of the product. As the explosion happens, Peyush says, “Isse kahte hai disruptive entrepreneur”.

Anupam being Anupam gave business mantras to him and says, ‘Entrepreneurship is very hard, you need to work on it’, in the video to which Jethalal replies, ‘Chup reh na bhai, bandh kar Teri bakwaas’.

Interestingly, the video got a reply from Aman Gupta as he commented, “Hahaha…. love this….” Netizens also loved the video and commented, “Gada electronics >>>>> All sharks revenue”. Another user added, “shark tank ka ulta chashma”. While most of them appreciated the video, a user noted a line from the video and commented, “Bro said, aap chahe laakhon karodo kamao, pet toh 2 roti khaake bhar jata hai.”

