Rakhi Sawant has been in the news a lot over the last couple of days. While the main reason for it was reports of her secret marriage to Adil Khan Durrani, the actress and her husband made headlines today as a social media post claimed she had a miscarriage. Later in the day, Adil slammed those reports and called them fake.

Now the duo are in the headlines for revealing where they are planning on going for their honeymoon. That’s right. In a recent chat, Rakhi and Adil opened up about their plans and let us tell you it’s spiritual. Read on to know what they said.

While reacting with a media channel today, the actress and Adil Khan Durrani were asked about their honeymoon and where they plan on going. To this, Rakhi Sawant said in Hindi, “Yeh toh lekar gaye hi nahi abhi tak.” After a quick chuckle, Adil said, “Jayenge. There are kuch things happening abhi.”

On being probed on the places she and Adil Khan Durrani have discussed as potential honeymoon locations, Rakhi Sawant said, “Pehle waha lekar jayenge” which Adil revealed to be Umrah. The Bigg Boss fame then added, “Pehle Umrah leke jayenge. Woh bahut zaruri hai. Waha rishtah ab var pakka hogaya duniya ka koi kayanat usse tod nahi sakti.”

She added, “Jisse Allah jodta hai usse koi insaan tod nahi sakta.” For those who don’t know, Umrah is a visit to the Holy Kaaba (the Sacred House of God) and can be performed by anyone, at any time of the year. Check out the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Report (@bollywoodreport)

While this video of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani is doing the rounds of social media, another showing the actress dressed in a burkha is also going viral. This video sees the actress getting out of the car in a milky-chocolate robe and a black headpiece.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

