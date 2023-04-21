Despite Scarlett Johansson and Ryan Reynolds being two of the most popular names in Hollywood, people often forget that the two were married for a brief period of time. That’s probably because the actors rarely speak about it. That’s why when Scarlett spoke about her first marriage in a recent interview with Gwyneth Paltrow, it grabbed everyone’s attention. With Pandora’s box now open, some juicy details have come out about the former couple.

Scarlett and Ryan started dating each other around 2008 and tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in the same year. However, the couple called it quits in 2010 and parted ways officially in 2011.

While talking to Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast, Scarlett Johansson reminded her that she had been married thrice, and the first was to Ryan Reynolds. People often forget about it because the actors don’t mention it much. One of the reasons could be the possibility that, as per reports by In Touch, Ryan allegedly cheated on his then-wife with Green Lantern star Blake Lively. The story gets worse as another report has resurfaced recently. It suggests that Scarlett and Ryan were having s*x frequently on the set of Green Lantern while the actor was shooting for the film.

As per National Enquirer, Scarlett Johansson could not wait to get ‘freaky-deeky’ with Ryan Reynolds and visited him frequently on the set of Green Lantern. A source close to the publications told them, “During filming, Scarlett would regularly show up on the set and hang around for a while, then lure hunky hubby into his dressing trailer.” The actor would place a ‘Do Not Disturb’ sign outside his trailer, and the former couple would disappear for almost an hour.

For the unversed, In Touch once reported that Scarlett and Ryan were having trouble in their marriage because of their hectic schedules. They were not seeing each other much and realised that their personalities were different from each other. It was the time when the Deadpool actor was shooting for Green Lantern and met his current wife, Blake Lively.

Scarlett Johansson is currently married to Colin Jost, and they tied the knot in 2020.

