Hollywood stars have made headlines on several occasions for their weird fetishes. And, it looks like singer Justin Bieber too, has one that has gone largely unknown until a friend and collaborator of his spilled the beans on the same. The Kid Laroi, who joined hands with Bieber on the song Stay, once revealed that the global icon has a foot fetish. Scroll down to know the details.

Bieber recently made headlines when he apparently splurged a cool $5K for an artwork as he wanted to recreate his wife Hailey Bieber’s text message. The singer was also in the news when he apparently fired his mentor and longtime manager, Scooter Braun, from the job.

Speaking of Justin Bieber’s foot fetish, according to WRMF, The Kid Laroi apparently got to know the singer too well when they spent the time recording for their hit single Stay. In an interview, Laroi revealed a quirky fact he learned about the singer, saying, “So actually like the craziest thing that was unexpected is that he has a weird feet obsession- he loves toes.” Recalling the incident, Laroi said, “I found that out in the studio when I had my shoes off. I was playing some music and I felt something touch my big toe- it was Justin on all fours, touching my toes.”

The Kid Laroi further shared, “I was like, what the f**k is going on?! He was like, ‘My bad, I just wanted to see what was up with your toes.’ Always keep an eye on your toes when you’re around that guy.”

For the unversed, Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi’s single Stay secured the numero uno position for 14 consecutive weeks, making it the longest-running number-one single of 2021.

Speaking of Justin Bieber’s personal life, he once ended up giving too much information about his s*x life with his wife, Hailey Bieber. Shedding light on the same, the Grammy-winning crooner stated, “It just depends on who I’m with. When I’m with my wife, we like to … You guys can guess what we do.”

He added, “It gets pretty crazy … that’s pretty much all we do,” further explaining, “We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill, but we definitely do more of the chilling.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber recently marked their fifth wedding anniversary with a bunch of adorable social media pictures, which left the fans asking for more.

For more pop culture stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Justin Bieber Brutally Slammed Over Sharing ‘Praying For Israel’ Post With A War Zone Image Of Gaza, Deletes Later But Netizens Say, “A Simple Google Search Could’ve Saved Him”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News