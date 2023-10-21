James Cameron’s 1997 film Titanic, inspired by the tragedy of 1912, leading to nearly 1500 deaths, became a Hollywood classic. The movie saw a beautiful yet tragic love story between Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose. While the film was a major success, it broke box office records and came out to be the highest-grosser of all time upon its release. As the movie is set to celebrate is 26th anniversary, some never-seen-before photos from its sets have been released. Scroll down to learn how netizens have to react to this.

The 1997 movie came out to be a turning point for its lead stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. Despite making their own names in the film industry, the movie shot them to global fame. To date, the movie is among the highest-grossers of all time and has millions of fans.

James Cameron made a set inspired by 1912, and it is evident in the unseen pictures from Titanic’s sets. People have released the photos, and fans cannot help but cherish seeing Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, but younger. Many are gushing about how gorgeous the two stars looked in the movie.

The unseen behind-the-scenes photos from Titanic sets are also making rounds on Reddit and netizens have shared their views on it. While one wrote, “they don’t make them like that any more,” another penned, “my all-time favorite movie.”

A user mentioned how beautiful Kate Winslet looked playing Rose and wrote, “Kate Winslet looks like a Renaissance painting. Just an unbelievably beautiful person.” Another talked about Leonardo DiCaprio’s younger days and commented, “Leo really was just effortlessly gorgeous back then.”

One also wrote, “Kate Winslet is still beautiful, but Titanic was the first thing I saw her in and I remember that first shot of her in the white suit dress and purple hat, gasping at how pretty she was.”

As the movie is set to turn 26, many took a dig at Leonardo DiCaprio’s past romances and how he had broken up with women once they turned 26. One wrote, Guess he’s never going to want anything to do with this movie again.” Another Redditor wrote, “He will never watch it again.”

For the unversed, Titanic is a fictional love story between Jack Dawson and Rose DeWitt Bukater, who came from distinct classes of society. They boarded the RMS Titanic that hit an iceberg, and sank, killing many.

