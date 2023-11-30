Amber Heard’s career took a massive toll after her highly public divorce and defamation trial loss from ex-husband Johnny Depp. She still receives a lot of hate online, and people allegedly have been refraining from working with her. Her role in the upcoming DCEU film Aquaman 2 is doubtful, as she remained absent from the film’s trailers and teasers. Amidst all, director Zack Snyder weighs in on the situation and shares whether he would work with Heard after all the drama surrounding her.

For the unversed, Snyder has worked with Depp’s former wife while working on his 2017 film, Justice League. The film marked the entry of Jason Momoa’s Aquaman in the DC ahead of his solo outing in 2018. Heard is seen as Mera, the crown princess of the underwater kingdom of Xebel, the former queen of Atlantis, and the love interest of Arthur Curry. Hence, she will once again appear in the second installment of Momoa’s 2018 movie. On the other hand, fans highly regard Snyder and his films in the DC Universe.

Zack Snyder gave the audience their beloved Henry Cavill as Superman in Man of Steel, and the fans will always stay grateful for that. The eminent director gearing up for his film Rebel Moon opened up about working with Amber Heard. In reference to the online hatred against Heard and the petition to remove her from Aquaman 2, the Justice League director says he doesn’t understand this grudge towards the actress.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder said, “I just don’t get it,” talking about the backlash Amber Heard gets online. He continued, “If other people don’t like her, I don’t know what to say. I would work with her in a second.”

However, the haters of Amber Heard do not delay in pointing out why she has been facing the online ire and criticized the director for his remarks. Taking to their X accounts, they have expressed their opinions on Zack’s comments.

One said, “Hopefully, she will not blackmail him for Assault.”

Another wrote, “Maybe because she’s a liar who almost ruined someone’s career.”

A third user wrote, “Did he fall down recently? Head injury??”

One of them wrote, “There are hundreds of talented actresses just waiting for a role… And you pick Amber Heard? LMAO.”

It was followed by one saying, “Because she tried to ruin Captain Jack Sparrow’s name.”

And, “Zack Snyder living under a rock or some sh*t?”

Amber Heard will be seen in Aquaman 2, aka Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, opposite Jason Momoa. The film is expected to be released in the theatres on the 22nd of December.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon will come out on the 15th of December.

