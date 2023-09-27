American actor George Clooney is known for his versatile talents and enduring presence in Hollywood. Clooney has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry with a career spanning several decades. He has also become a respected filmmaker and a prominent advocate for social and humanitarian causes.

While Clooney has often avoided controversies, he once lost his cool at a British tabloid that published a report on the actor’s then-fiance and now-wife Amal Alamuddin and her mother. The tabloid was forced to issue an apology. Scroll down to know more.

In 2014, a British tabloid published a story claiming that Amal Alamuddin’s mother, Baria, desired her daughter to marry within the relatively small Druze sect. George Clooney strongly criticized the tabloid, labelling their report as “negligent” for attempting to “exploit religious differences that do not exist.” His response emphasized the inaccuracy and irresponsibility of the publication’s claims regarding their relationship in an op-ed for USA Today.

George Clooney wrote, “I seldom respond to tabloids unless it involves someone else and their safety or well-being. The Daily Mail has printed a completely fabricated story about my fiancee’s mother opposing our marriage for religious reasons. It says Amal’s mother has been telling ‘half of Beirut’ that she’s against the wedding. It says they joke about traditions in the Druze religion that end up with the death of the bride. Let me repeat that: the death of the bride.”

“First of all, none of the story is factually true. Amal Alamuddin’s mother is not Druze. She has not been to Beirut since Amal and I have been dating, and she is in no way against the marriage – but none of that is the issue. This lie involves larger issues. The irresponsibility, in this day and age, to exploit religious differences where none exist is, at the very least, negligent and, more appropriately, dangerous. We have family members all over the world, and the idea that someone would inflame any part of that world for the sole reason of selling papers should be criminal. And when they put my family and my friends in harm’s way, they cross far beyond just a laughable tabloid and into the arena of inciting violence,” The Flash star further added.

Following George Clooney’s outburst, the tabloid removed the story and issued a statement saying, “The MailOnline story was not a fabrication but supplied in good faith by a reputable and trusted freelance journalist. We only became aware of Mr Clooney’s concerns this morning and have launched a full investigation. However, we accept Mr Clooney’s assurance that the story is inaccurate and we apologise to him, Miss Amal Alamuddin and her mother, Baria, for any distress caused. We have removed the article from our website and will be contacting Mr Clooney’s representatives to discuss giving him the opportunity to set the record straight.”

For more updates on Hollywood news, follow Koimoi.

Must Read: When Emma Stone Revealed Jimmy Kimmel Sent Her Rubber Underwear For Her Oscar Statuette Saying, “(It’s) To Bring Some Decency”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News