It seems that Sean Diddy Combs’ refusal to cooperate with his ex-Cassie Ventura ultimately precipitated his downfall. An attorney and legal commentator, Donte Mills, made this stunning assertion in an upcoming episode of Law & Crime’s podcast series, The Rise and Fall of Diddy.

Cassie Ventura Wanted Sean Diddy Combs To Settle The Lawsuit

In the episode aired on December 4, Mills claimed that the American model and dancer attempted to contact Diddy in hopes of resolving the issue privately. “She came to him before she filed [any] lawsuit and said, ‘I believed I was wronged by you’ and she gave him an opportunity to settle the case before she brought [a] lawsuit,” Mills said in a preview.

The attorney claimed to know the case closely and regularly appeared throughout the podcast series.

He added, “I know that both Sean Combs’ attorneys and Cassie’s attorneys were in conversation, in talks, to see if they can resolve the lawsuit, but they were not able to and those settlement negotiations fell through.” “I truly believe the downfall of Sean Combs … began [with] the Cassie Ventura lawsuit,” Mills stated.

Cassie Ventura Filed The Case Just A Day Later

Cassie filed the case, and negotiations concluded just one day later. The issue was settled privately out of court for an eight-figure settlement without Diddy’s admission of wrongdoing. However, months later, a video surfaced showing the rapper assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway, per The Mirror.

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean “Diddy” Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

Shortly after, Diddy issued a poorly received apology via social media, saying, “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that. I was f—– up. I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses.” “My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted,” he said. “I’m truly sorry.”

Following that, a series of lawsuits were filed against the music mogul, alleging sexual battery and abuse. Additional civil suits followed before he was apprehended on sex trafficking charges, to which he pleaded not guilty. Diddy is held behind bars in Brooklyn after several unsuccessful bail attempts and is awaiting trial early next year. The disgraced rapper has maintained his innocence throughout this period and vehemently denied all wrongdoings.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Staying Single Post Tristan Thompson’s Repeated Cheating Scandals: “I Just Don’t Want Something To…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News