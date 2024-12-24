The Unni Mukundan starrer Marco is turning out another successful offering from the Malayalam film industry. The movie, however, witnessed a drop on its fourth day. Look at the film’s box office performance on its 4th day.

Marco Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4

The Unni Mukundan starrer saw a drop of almost 30%. The movie earned 3.63 crores, whereas it had garnered 5.2 crores on its third day. The film opened at 4.3 crores, and it had gone on to earn 4.65 crores on its second day. The movie’s total India net collection now comes to 17.7 crores.

At the same time, the gross collection comes to 20.28 crores. The movie earned a decent 15 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the film now stands at 35.28 crores. The movie is now inching close to 40 crores. Given its positive word of mouth, it might cross the same soon.

Marco is mounted at a budget of 30 crores. With its current India net collection of 17.7 crores, the film has managed to cross 59% of its budget. It needs a further upward graph in its collection to cross its entire budget in the coming weeks. However, things might become slightly challenging for the Unni Mukundan starrer since Mohanlal’s Barroz is all set to be released tomorrow (December 25). This might affect the footfalls of the action-thriller flick.

About The Movie

Apart from Unni Mukundan, Marco also stars Siddique, Jagadish, and Kabir Duhan Singh in pivotal roles. It has been helmed by Haneef Adeni. At the same time, the music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rifle Club Worldwide Box Office Day 4: Vijayaraghavan & Anurag Kashyap Starrer Performs Well During The Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News