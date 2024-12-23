The Malayalam action-thriller flick Marco is turning out to be another impressive offering from Mollywood. The Unni Mukundan starrer has crossed 30 crores within just 3 days of its release when it comes to the worldwide collection. Take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 3rd day.

Marco Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3

On its third day, the Unni Mukundan starrer earned 5.2 crore. This was a good growth of almost 11.82%. The movie opened to 4.3 crores while it had amassed around 4.65 crores on its second day. The film’s total India net collection now comes to 14.15 crores. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 16.69 crores. The overseas collection of the film now stands at 15 crores. At the same time, the worldwide collection now comes to 31.69 crores. The movie is witnessing a solid upward graph in the collection and is also getting a positive word of mouth. This year has truly been a great one for the Malayalam film industry.

Marco Crosses 30 Crores On Its 3rd Day

The Unni Mukundan starrer is mounted at a budget of 30 crores. With its current India net collection of 14.15 crores, the film has already managed to recover around 47% of its budget. On its 3rd day, it has managed to cross 30 crores. The film is also maintaining an average of 10.56 crores each day since its release. Going by the upward graph, it looks like the movie is moving towards being a box office success. However, the Mohanlal starrer Barroz will be released on Wednesday (December 25) which will be a stiff competition for the film.

About The Movie

Apart from Unni Mukundan, Marco also stars Siddique, Jagadish and Kabir Duhan Singh in the lead roles. It has been directed by Haneef Adeni. The music has been composed by Ravi Basrur.

