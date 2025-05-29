Santhanam’s horror comedy DD Next Level is inching towards a successful verdict at the box office. In 13 days, the film stands at a total collection of 17.26 crore at the box office. However, looking at its pace, it would be interesting to see if it turns a success!

2.74 Crore Away From Success Tag

Currently, the film needs 20 crore at the box office to claim the success tag for itself, and it is 2.74 crore away from this achievement. If it does touch the mark before ending its run, it would be the sixth successful Tamil film of 2025 at the box office!

DD Next Level Box Office Day 13

On the 13th day, the second Wednesday, DD Next Level earned 35 lakh at the box office. This is a drop of almost 5 lakh from the previous day, which earned 40 lakh. Hopefully, the film will end the second week at around 4 crore.

Check out the day-wise collection of the horror comedy at the box office. (India net collection)

Day 1: 3 crore

Day 2: 3.1 crore

Day 3: 3.2 crore

Day 4: 1.4 crore

Day 5: 1.25 crore

Day 6: 1.02 crore

Day 7: 92 lakh

Day 8: 74 lakh

Day 9: 97 lakh

Day 10: 65 lakh

Day 11: 26 lakh

Day 12: 40 lakh

Day 13: 35 lakh

Total: 17.26 crore

How Much Does DD Next Level Need For A Hit Tag?

DD Next Level is mounted on a budget of 20 crore. While it has recovered only 86.3% of its budget in 13 days, budget recovery for the film seems a slow achievement. However, turning a hit at the box office, Santhanam‘s horror comedy needs to earn 40 crore, which is a distant dream!

