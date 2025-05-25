Sree Vishnu’s romantic comedy Single has yet again witnessed a surge in its collection with the third weekend. The impact has arrived after HIT 3 slowed down at the box office. In 13 days, Sree Vishnu’s film stands at a total net collection of 22.64 crore in India.

3rd Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025

Sree Vishnu has delivered the third most profitable Telugu film of 2025. Currently, with a gross worldwide collection of 30.76 crore at the box office, it is the 8th highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide, surpassing Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi and Robinhood.

Single Box Office Day 9

On the 16th day, the third Saturday, May 24, Single earned 59 lakh at the box office. This is 73% jump than the previous day which earned 39 lakh at the box office! The film might end its third weekend close to 1.5 crore.

Check out the day-wise net collection of the romantic comedy at the Indian box office.

Day 1: 2.5 crore

Day 2: 3.5 crore

Day 3: 3.55 crore

Day 4: 1.7 crore

Day 5: 1.65 crore

Day 6: 1.3 crore

Day 7: 1.1 crore

Day 8: 1.15 crore

Day 9: 1.55 crore

Day 10: 1.7 crore

Day 11: 60 lakh

Day 12: 55 lakh

Day 13: 47 lakh

Day 14: 39 lakh

Day 15: 34 lakh

Day 16: 59 lakh

Total: 22.64 crore

Single Budget & Profit!

Mounted on a budget of 14 crore, Single churned out a profit of 61.71% against a collection of 22.64 crore. It needs a total of 28 crore for the hit verdict and is still 5.36 crore from victory! It is already the third most profitable Telugu film of 2025, surpassing the profits of HIT 3 and Mad Square.

Single Box Office Summary

Here is the breakdown of the action drama at the box office after 16 days.

India net: 22.64 crore

India gross: 26.17 crore

Overseas gross: 4.05 crore

Worldwide gross: 30.76 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

