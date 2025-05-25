Malayalam film Narivetta is having a strong run at the box office and in two days, the net collection of the political drama in India stands at a total of 3.50 crore. The film might finish the first weekend at 5+ crore.

Tovino Thomas’s Last Release

Tovino Thomas’s last release, Identity, was the first Mollywood release of the year, earning 6.45 crore at the box office in the first weekend (4-day total). The first three day total of the film stood at 4.75 crore. In all probability the actor might surpass this number with his new release!

Narivetta Box Office Day 3

On the second day, Saturday, May 24, Narivetta earned 1.85 crore, which was a jump of 19% from the opening day, which earned 1.65 crore at the box office.

Check out the day-wise box office report for the film (India net collection).

Day 1: 1.65 crore

Day 2: 1.85 crore

Total: 3.50 crore

Narivetta Budget & Collection

The political thriller is reportedly mounted on a budget of 10 crore and it has already recovered 35% of its budget. It still has to earn 6.5 crore at the box office to recover its entire budget.

How Much Does Tovino Thomas Need To Earn For A Hit?

Tovino Thomas needs to earn a total of 20 crore with the film to claim a hit verdict at the box office. Meanwhile, it needs to earn a total of 30 crore to become a superhit. The film would still take a week to recover its entire budget at the box office and start earning profits.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ace Box Office Day 2: 62% Jump For Vijay Sethupathi But Still A Huge Disappointment!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News