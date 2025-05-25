Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace is performing on the lower side at the box office, with the two-day total of the film standing at a net collection of only 2.62 crore in India. The film would close the weekend at 3.5 crore, and it is not at all a glorious number for the standard the actor has set with his last few releases at the box office!

Vijay Sethupathi’s Last Opening Weekend

Vijay Sethupathi’s last opening weekend at the box office was with Viduthalai Part 2, and the film earned a massive 22.5 crore, earning diligently in the range of 7 – 7.5 crore per day! However, his latest release seems to have an unexpectedly slow rate!

Ace Box Office Day 2

The word of mouth for Ace has also not worked in Vijay Sethupathi‘s favor and the film has earned only 1.26 crore at the box office. This is a good jump of 62% from the previous day which registered an opening of 1 crore, but still not good enough!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the India net collection of the film.

Day 1: 1 crore

Day 2: 1.26 crore

Total: 2.26 crore

Vijay Sethupathi’s Ace Heading Towards A Disaster?

It seems like Vijay Sethupathi’s latest arrival, Ace is headed towards a disaster at the box office. While the budget of the film is still not known, it might be nowhere below 20 crore for sure. Looking at the pace of the film, it seems impossible to reach a respectable spot, recover the entire budget, and forget about the hit verdict!

