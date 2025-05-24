HIT: The Third Case, aka HIT 3, managed to emerge as a clean success at the Indian box office but couldn’t cover a longer distance. The film had immense potential, but it will soon wrap up its theatrical run as just a decent success story. Though it’s another significant addition to his filmography for Nani, he clearly missed a shot at the 100 crore club this time. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 23!

Backed by the brand value of the HIT Universe and Nani’s rising stardom, the film had good pre-release buzz. Due to this, it managed to register a smashing start. However, afterward, it failed to maintain the momentum. After the opening week, the biggie saw much bigger drops than expected, thus facing limitations in its journey to earn big.

HIT 3 to end its box office run very soon

On the fourth Friday, day 23, HIT 3 earned only 11 lakh, thus indicating that the end is near. Overall, the film has earned 79.82 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 94.18 crores.

From hereon. HIT 3 will add another 1-2 crores and will likely wrap up its domestic run at around 81-82 crore net. So, Nani’s wait to enter the 100 crore club continues.

Makes 14% returns at the Indian box office

Reportedly, HIT 3 was made on a budget of 70 crores. Against this cost, the film has already earned 79.82 crores. If calculated, it has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 9.82 crores. Calculated further, the film is enjoying 14.02% returns. At the Indian box office, it has secured a plus verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

HIT 3 at the Indian box office so far:

Budget – 70 crores

Collection – 79.82 crores

ROI – 9.82 crores

ROI% – 14.02%

Verdict – Plus

More about HIT 3

The Telugu action thriller is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. Apart from Nani, it also features Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, and Prateik Babbar in key roles. The film was theatrically released on May 1, 2025.

