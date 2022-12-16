



Prateik Babbar is rumoured to be dating Priya Banerjee, the Baar Baar Dekho actress, after separating from his ex-wife Sanya Sagar. Prateik might have moved on in his life, but do you know he was once head over heels in love with Sanya Sagar?

The duo dated each other for some time, and then finally tied the knot in 2019. However, within the first year of the marriage, they faced trouble in their paradise. After that, they announced their split leaving their fans and family.

But, post their wedding, Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar made many headlines because of their steamy chemistry. In 2019, Prateik Babbar shared a topless picture on the internet where he can be seen covering b**bs of her ex-wife Sanya Sagar. As soon as the picture went viral, netizens started posting nasty comments.

One of the users wrote, “How can you for such a pic! I can’t believe a man shows his wife’s nudes to millions of other men on the internet.”

Another user posted, “This is really awful….. just for awful.”

Prateik had captioned the picture, “More like it…. Happy valentines day!”. The post received so much flak that Prateik had to delete it later.

As of now, Prateik Babbar and Sanya Sagar have now moved on in their respective lives. Prateik Babbar is rumoured to be dating Priya Banerjee and the duo might get married soon.

