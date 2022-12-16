Marvel’s Black Widow is surely a deadly assassin, and we would not mind getting killed at her hands. That is more so because it is played by the ravishing Scarlett Johansson, who can kill her fans just by her looks! She has been blessed with the body of a goddess who can even make a rag look like an exclusive couture. If you do not believe us, then take a look at this throwback picture of her below!

Millions of people love Scarlett for her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in a team full of men, she holds her own. Even in real life, when many actresses would go for customised gowns and dresses, she chose to wear a suit for one of the red carpet events on Avengers: Endgame.

Scarlett Johansson never fails to hypnotise us with her beauty and style statements, like this throwback picture from one of many of her photoshoots shared on Instagram. The throwback picture shows Scarlett in a bodysuit styled with an oversized white blazer. The picture was posted by a fan page called scarlett_johansson_officiail, and she looked bold and confident in it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by scarlet Johansson 🔵 (@scarlett_johansson_officiail)

The oversized blazer draped casually on Scarlett, as the black bodysuit defined her curves quite evidently! The outfit had a halter neck detail adding details around that portion. Scarlett Johansson had her hair pulled back in a bun showing off her beautiful and flawless skin. For makeup, she opted to go without it except for putting bold red lipstick on.

People really liked her as Marvel’s Black Widow and were very disappointed when she died in the movie Avengers: Endgame. Scarlett Johansson is not only one of the most popular actresses but also one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. On the professional front, Scarlett will be seen in Asteroid City and My Mother’s Wedding.

