Margot Robbie is undoubtedly one of the most happening and glamorous names in Hollywood. And it’s like a dream come true when such a beauty shares a kiss with none other than Brad Pitt. Yes, the steamy thing is indeed happening in an upcoming film, Babylon. Keep reading to know more about it.

For the unversed, both Margot and Brad worked together in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Now, they’re reuniting with Babylon, which hits selected theatres on 23rd December. The film is going to witness a steamy kiss between both the actors, which wasn’t there in the film in the first place. The actress revealed that she didn’t want to miss an opportunity to share a kiss with Pitt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking to E! News, Margot Robbie shared some unknown things about her upcoming film, Babylon. She revealed, “That wasn’t in the script. But I thought When else am I gonna get the chance to kiss Brad Pitt? I’m just gonna go for it,” while talking about the improvised kiss in the film.

Margot Robbie further shared that she had to convince her director Damien Chazelle to retain that scene in Babylon as it wasn’t a part of the script. “I said, ‘Damien, I think Nellie would just go up and kiss Jack’ and Damien was like, ‘Well, she could—wait, hold on. You just wanna kiss Brad Pitt’. And I was like, ‘Oh, so sue me. This opportunity might never come up again’. And he was like, ‘It does work for the character,’ and I was like, ‘I think so’,” the Wolf Of Wall Street actress quoted.

Are you excited to watch Margot Robbie‘s kissing scene with Brad Pitt in Babylon? Share with us through comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for entertainment updates!

Must Read: Blake Lively Net Worth: From Owning A Plush Abode Worth $5.7 Million To Luxurious Rolls-Royce Dawn, The Diva Is Living Her Life Is Style!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News