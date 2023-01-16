Damien Chazelle’s epic period comedy-drama Babylon had its premiere in Sydney early today and it was a star-studded affair. Actress Margot Robbie along with Diego Calva, Phoebe Tonkin, and Samara Weaving looked their fashionable best as they graced the red carpet and interacted with those present at the premiere.

The one who caught our eyes with s*x utmost ease was the film’s leading lady Margot thanks to her stunning cl*avage showing and high-slit dress. But did you know, the daring dress almost resulted in her having a wardrobe malfunction?

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the now-viral picture and videos from the premiere of Babylon in Sydney, Margot Robbie rocked a stunning baby blue Versace dress with a daring thigh-high split. The Wolf of Wall Street star’s ensemble featured fine double shoulder and a stunning inverted sweetheart corset top with a twisted knot-pleated skirt.

Margot Robbie’s baby blue dress featured a red lace trim along its slit hem that ran as high as the knot gracing her waist. Alas, the slit was a little too high as it almost exposed her modesty when the actress alighted the car and walked the red carpet. How? Well, the daring slit nearly revealed her panties and the skin she wished wouldn’t be clicked by those present.

While walking across the street to greet fans outside the city’s State Theatre – and realising a wardrobe malfunction was waiting to happen, Margot managed to keep her composure and avert a major wardrobe fail. The Barbie star did this successfully and with grace by pulling her dress down in time and placing her hand over the top of the slit when walking.

Margot Robbie let the cl*avage showing, plunging satin gown cling to her petite figure and make her look like a queen strutting the red carpet. She accessorised the look with matching killer heels and her diamond wedding ring. She left her blonde locks loose, letting them dance free in the breeze. Check out her look here:

olha isso man, linda demais e tá usando versace 💅🏼❤️ #margotrobbie pic.twitter.com/NpEbq1F3V3 — ℬ⍣ (@bmelovely) January 16, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @cam__mood

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @chanliv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Margot Robbie♡ (@softmargott)

From 1 to 10, how much does Margot Robbie score on the hotness scale? Share in the comments.

Must Read: Dakota Johnson Once Wooed Us With The S*xiest Shade Of Black Donning A Thigh High Slit Gucci Dress Hypnotising One & All!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News