The upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been one of the most anticipated MCU projects for a long time. Along with the movie, many have been waiting for the introduction of Adam Warlock which was teased in the end credit scenes of the previous GOTG Vol. 2. The world of the internet began the rumor of bringing Tom Cruise as Adam Warlock in the MCU but they got to see Will Poulter in the trailer.

Adam Warlock has been in the works for a long while and recently a new photo of the character has got the audiences hyped up. After a series of delays, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will finally release in May 2023. Reacting to the netizens’ comment, director James Gunn reveals why he did not choose Tom Cruise as Adam Warlock. Check out what he has to say..

Talking to Empire Magazine, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy director James Gunn explains how WIll Poulter got the role and he did not cast Tom Cruise. “People online were saying, ‘Oh, Tom Cruise should be Adam Warlock… I wanted somebody who was youthful, and I wanted the person who had the dramatic chops and the comedic chops”, says James Gunn.

The director also teased that Will Poulter’s Adam Warlock will have a major role in the upcoming major MCU projects. James Gunn added, “not only for this movie but for what Marvel will use Adam Warlock for in the future… He could become this really important character.”

Many were expecting to see the introduction of Adam Warlock in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. However, the first look of the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 looks intriguing. With James Gunn’s style of direction, we can expect Adam Warlock might have a comic tone unlike many of his characters.

Do let us know if you think Tom Cruise would have been a perfect fit for the role of Adam Warlock in the MCU.

