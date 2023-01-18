For the past few days, international singer Shakira has been in the headlines over the cheating scandal of her ex-partner Gerard Pique. After being together for 12 years, the couple parted ways in June 2022. Earlier this month, the singer found out that Pique was cheating on her while they were still in a relationship, thereby leaving her completely shattered. Now, there have been across the internet that she caught him when she noticed a certain food item half devoured!

Apparently, Pique was having an affair with a woman named Clara Chia Marti while he was with Shakira. Pique and Clara are rumoured to be still together. The Columbian singer dropped a hint for the first time in one of her music videos, ‘Te Felicito’.

It was in collaboration with Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Shakira is seen opening a refrigerator. In reference to that, the interviewer of This Morning asked her why she was opening it, to which the Waka Waka singer replied, “To find the truth! It is when I go to the fridge and find the head of Rauw Alejandro.” That was a cryptic hint dropped by her.

Later on, in one of the Spanish TV programs titled ‘Socialite’, it was mentioned that Shakira found out that her then-partner was cheating on her, and she got it all just from a jar of jam. She is actually very fond of strawberry jam, while Pique never liked it, nor did he ever eat it.

On one of the occasions when Shakira was away from home to promote her music, upon returning, she found out some of her favourite jam was eaten, which was definitely odd since Gerard never had it as he never liked it! It left for only one conclusion, and that was someone else was there in her absence.

It shows perfectly how one spark can burn down the entire house! However, Shakira did channel all her anger and frustration in her recent song, which was in collaboration with the Argentine label maker, Bizarrap, the BZRP Music Session #53.

