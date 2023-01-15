Breakups can be brutal, especially when you have a pop singer, you always know a diss track is on the way! Shakira and Gerard Pique have been in the headlines for their separation after an infidelity allegation of the footballer circulated. The new savage breakup/diss song, “Out of Your League” by Shakira takes a brutal dig at ex-partner Gerard Pique. Shakira collaborated with the Argentinian producer and DJ Bizarrap, Shakira, and so far the video has reached over 106,327,384 views*.

As Shakira and Pique separated last year after dating for more than a decade, there was news that they might file for a legal trial for the custody of their two children. On reply to the allegation of Pique dating a 22-year-old Clara Chia, the Latin singer says, “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” adding: “You swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio” in her song.

However, fans of Shakira left no chance to show their support in the comment section of the song on YouTube. The song also became the first song to reach become the most-watched new Latin song in YouTube history. “A global trend. This woman knows how to reach all corners of the world.” says a supporter of Shakira. “We should all applaud Shakira for expressing her feelings in this song!!” says another.

Another fan added, “nobody deserves what happened to you”. Another user complimented the collaboration and says, “Pure coffee with milk and top of top”.

Shakira calls herself a “Wolf” in the diss song and says, “a she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies” adding “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you”. However, the song has been gaining popularity and might just become one of the most viewed songs in YouTube history.

