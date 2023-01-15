Well, ever since the trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released, people have been going crazy to know what will happen at the end as the trailer itself teased someone’s death. And the fans are wondering whether it is Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man or not. Now, ahead of Ant-Man 3 release as it is heading towards hitting the screens soon, in a media conversation, Marvel head Kevin Fiege accidentally spoils Ant-Man’s future while talking about Kang: The Conqueror’s villainous powers. Scroll below to read about that!

Ant-Man 3 marks Kang’s proper debut in the Marvel world after we got a glimpse of him in the Loki web series. And well, in Ant-Man 3, we are teased to be seen as a different version of Kang, much more powerful and much more villainous. So does that mean it is hinting at Ant-Man’s death?

In an interview with Empire Magazine, Kevin Feige talked about Kang’s entry as the Big Bad in the Marvels after Thanos as he was the one and only since MCU’s world came into being. Now, after Thanos, Kang is here. He said, “He is the obvious choice as you’re dealing with the Multiverse. Kang allowed us to do a new kind of Big Bad. He’s a different type of villain, warring amongst themselves as much as he’s warring with our heroes.”

Kevin Feige further revealed about Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man future by explaining Kang’s character development. He shared how Kang will need Scott and his family’s help to regain his powers and how he will go to any extent to receive that power, he said, “Kang’s a very powerful person, but when we meet him he’s in a position where he needs to get that power back. He has a ship and a device that would allow him to go anywhere, and anywhen he wants if he can get it online. If only he had access to genius scientists with Pym particles.”

Even though Kevin didn’t mention any character’s fate in his statements, it was quite clear that he wanted to hint at Ant-Man‘s possible death. This is the first time that Ant-Man has raised such a hype in the MCU world, and to be honest, we cannot wait for the movie to hit the theatres!

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be released on February 17, 2023. What are your thoughts about Kevin Feige’s statements regarding Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man future? Let us know!

