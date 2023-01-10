Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp in Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., “Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania” also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O’Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and his family once again return to the MCU with the Antman and The Wasp: Quantamania. The new trailer that came out on Tuesday morning gave a brief glimpse of Kang The Conquerer’s power. Jonathan Majors, who featured as one of Kang’s variants in Loki, will come back in a more menacing avatar. As we know, Scott missed out on a lot because of his criminal background and when Thanos snapped away half the universe. Kang in this new trailer, makes a lucrative offer to Scott, saying he is the one who can give him the one thing he lost, and that’s time.

Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania trailer also showed the first look of MODOK, played by Corey Stoll, who appeared in the first film as Darren Cross. He became the Yellowjacket in the first Antman movie, and he is back in the third part as the infamous MODOK.

Marvel’s epic Sci-Fi Adventure Antman and the Wasp: Quantamania will release on February 17 in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

