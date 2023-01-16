Avatar 2 is proving all the projections wrong about its run at the China box office. The reason we say this is because the biggie has already crossed the milestone of $200 million in the country and it’s really a big thing as it is sustaining the rise of Covid. As of now, it is aiming to enter the highest-grossing Hollywood films and below is all you need to know!

Before the film’s release, high expectations were pinned on Avatar: The Way Of Water. The first part earned $261.82 million (including re-release) in China, so trade experts thought crossing $200 million would be a cakewalk for the sequel. However, projections drastically changed once Covid spiked in the country and the lifetime expectations came as low as $180-$190 million.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avatar 2 has now surprised one and all by performing much beyond its Covid-influenced projections as it has earned $211.80 million so far at the China box office. Interestingly, the film has been given an extension for a theatrical run and it’s no less than a bonus for James Cameron’s magnum opus. It’ll be surpassing the lifetime of Avengers: Age of Ultron ($240.11 million) soon to become the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood film in China.

Take a look at the top 10 Hollywood grossers in China:

Avengers: Endgame – $629.10 million

The Fate of the Furious – $392.80 million

Furious 7 – $390.91 million

Avengers: Infinity War – $359.54 million

Aquaman – $291.80 million

Transformers: Age of Extinction – $301 million

Venom – $269.19 million

Avatar – $261.82 million

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – $261.22 million

Avengers: Age of Ultron – $240.11 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Veera Simha Reddy vs Waltair Veerayya At Indian Box Office: Balakrishna Is Lagging Behind Chiranjeevi Despite His Film Taking A Bumper 30 Crore+ Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News