Last weekend witnessed two high-voltage clashes- one from Kollywood and another one from Tollywood. We reported how Thalapathy Vijay is leading the race against Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. Now, we’ll be taking a look at the battle between Nandamuri Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi i.e. Veera Simha Reddy vs Waltair Veerayya clash. Let’s see how much earnings both films made in India!

For those who don’t know, Balayya’s latest release arrived one day earlier than Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s mass entertainer. As it had no competition, the response on the opening day was bumper as 34 crores nett came in from all across India. However, right from day 2 onwards, the film dropped considerably due to the release of Chiru and Ravi Teja’s film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the latest box office update, Waltair Veerayya has completed 3 days in theatres and has amassed 71 crores nett (Telugu and Hindi languages). The film took a good start of around 30 crores and then maintained a strong momentum on Saturday and Sunday. The word of mouth has been decent so far and it’s really trending well when compared to Chiranjeevi’s last couple of releases.

Now coming to Veera Simha Reddy, the film has earned 65.50 crores nett in the first 4 days at the Indian box office. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is released only in the Telugu version all across the country.

As one can see that despite releasing a day earlier, Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya has left Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy behind at the box office. Let’s see how Monday turns out to be for both the Tollywood biggies!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office – Riteish Deshmukh’s Ved Goes Past The Lifetime Of His Bollywood Films Marjaavaan, Double Dhamaal & Kya Super Kool Hain Hum

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News