Pop musician Ellie Goulding has released her new single titled ‘Like A Saviour’ with its video. The track features a pulsating bassline juxtaposed with the 80s synths.

The video, directed by Joe Connor with choreography by Daniel Alwell, features Ellie and a cohort of backing dancers stranded in a desert – a landscape they must battle against, as the song reaches its epic crescendo finish.

Ellie Goulding took to social media last month to announce the new single and also shared the new release date for her forthcoming album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ which is now set for release on March 24.b She further said, “We’ve had some exciting opportunities appear behind the scenes which I cannot wait to share with you in due course. In the meantime, as a thank you for your patience.”

Ellie Goulding explained that her forthcoming album, Ellie has enlisted some of the finest talents of the pop genre to craft the album with her like Greg Kurstin, Jessie Shatkin, Koz and Andrew Wells, with the finished record seeing Ellie put her own spin on modern pop music. ‘Higher Than Heaven’ features powerful basslines, synths and euphoric melodies.

Speaking about the new album, Ellie explained: “There was definitely darkness about (the past two years) that was palpable in the studio, with everyone having gone through it differently. I think for that reason, nobody wanted to sit and agonise over some relationship or some drama. So that’s how this album came together. Higher Than Heaven is about being passionately in love. But it’s a hyper form of love, almost like a drug-induced feeling. It feels almost artificial and there’s the potential for a crash.”

Next week will see Ellie return to the stage for two intimate shows at London’s iconic KOKO in Camden where she will perform two sold-out shows on February 7 and February 8 performing a combination of her previous hits alongside recent singles and some exclusive new music from the forthcoming album.

