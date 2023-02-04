The Khan-daan is one of the most prominent families in Bollywood. Many fans believe they know several things – if not everything, about its members, be they Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Salim Khan or others. But do they know it all?

In a recent chat with Arbaaz on his show, Salim got candid about many things including the objections he faced from Salma Khan’s family – especially her father when he proposed marriage. The veteran screenwriter revealed that his and Salma’s relationship began in secret but he later insisted on meeting her parents. Read on to know how this meeting when and how he succeeded in convincing them to give them their blessings.

While being interviewed by Arbaaz Khan on his show The Invincibles, Salim Khan got candid about his first meeting with his wife Salma Khan’s family. The acclaimed writer said, “When I went to meet them, I felt all the country’s Maharashtrians had assembled in one place. There were so many people. I have never been as nervous as I was then. Everyone had come to see me, like I was a new animal in the zoo.”

Further talking about the objection and approval their relationship received from Salma Khan’s family, Salim Khan continued, “Many were in my favour too. My father-in-law said, ‘We have enquired about you. You are educated and from a good family. You don’t get good boys these days. Magar religion acceptable nahin hai (The religion is not acceptable).’” To this, the writer said he replied by saying that there may be thousands of problems between him and Salma, “but religion will never be one of them.”

During the interaction, Arbaaz Khan also revealed that his mother’s name was originally Sushila and she changed it after marriage to Salim. The actor also asked his father how his name changed from Salim to Shankar in the family. To this, the Sholay co-writer said, “Her grandmother, who was called Ajji, she was the only person in the family who was in support of me. She used to wait and say, when will my Shankar come?”

Salim Khan and Sushila tied the knot in 1964 and the latter then changed her name to Salma Khan. The couple has 4 biological children – sons Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan and one daughter, Alvira Khan Agnihotri. They later adopted another daughter Arpita Khan Sharma.

