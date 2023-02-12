Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s 2015 romantic drama ‘Tamasha’, directed by Imtiaz Ali, is all set for a re-release in cinemas to celebrate Valentine’s week.

‘Tamasha’ is a film that portrayed the essence of love in modern times from a whole new perspective. It is all set to hit theatres across the nation with its release in all the PVR cinemas.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to their social media and shared the poster of Tamasha while announcing the re-release of the film in the caption, “This Valentine’s week, celebrate their love story with your loved one! Tamasha re-releases in all @pvrcinemas_official near you!” So if you are a fan of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s crackling chemistry, then lock this Valentine’s Day for Tamasha.

Apart from Tamasha, there are a lot of other romantic films that re – releasing this to celebrate the magic of love including DDLJ, and Titanic among others.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment was established by Sajid Nadiadwala in 2005. The production house currently has ‘Bawaal’ and ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha‘. Tamasha was released in 2015 and the performances of the lead actors were highly appreciated.

