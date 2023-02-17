Shehzada Box Office Day 1 Morning Occupancy: Kartik Aaryan starrer is finally here for the audience to witness. Starring Kriti Sanon in the leading role, the action drama witnessed a slow pace in the advance booking. All eyes are currently on-the-spot bookings to save the opening day and gather a handsome total. Scroll below for a scenario on the early shows for the day!

As most know, this Rohit Dhawan directorial is clashing with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan at the box office. The pre-release buzz has not met expectations and this three-way war only seems to be leading to a stressful scenario. It terms of advance booking, Shehzada is way behind Paul Rudd’s Marvel film and a little better than Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

As per the latest box office trends flowing in, Shehzada is registering a morning occupancy in the range of 12-14%. This is indeed slow for a Kartik Aaryan film, especially after he witnessed a massive success like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, that too amid the pandemic and boycott Bollywood phase. Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan are surely affecting the footfalls here and that remains a huge reason.

Everything now depends on the word of mouth and the film could totally pick up the pace if that happens! Spot bookings will now decide the Shehzada opening day numbers at the box office. Fingers crossed for Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and the team.

Meanwhile, Shehzada had previously been postponed in respect of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan which opened to a thunderous start at the box office and is still going strong. But looks like the wrath is ultimately being faced, now if not then!

