Shehzada Box Office Day 3 (Early Trends): Kartik Aaryan starrer largely depended on word of mouth to show some growth. The initial start in the advance booking as well as morning occupancy trends was a hint that the film needed a push via post-release buzz but that failed to happen. Even the Maha Shivratri partial holiday couldn’t be purely enjoyed, and a big reason behind it is the box office clash with Ant-Man 3 and Pathaan.

We have previously reported to you how this Rohit Dhawan directorial lagged behind in morning occupancies for Day 3. It was Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania that enjoyed the ‘Marvel’ fever amongst Indian audiences despite not-so-favourable reviews. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan continues to mint money and in fact, is witnessing a huge Sunday yet again.

And amidst it all, Shezada has truly been sandwiched. With multiple options at the theatres, Kartik Aaryan starrer seems to be the last choice of the audience and the collections are reflecting it. As per the early trends flowing in, the film added collections in the range of 7.50–8.20 crores on Day 3.

The total opening weekend collections of Shehzada will now land somewhere between 22-22.70 crores. This surely was not the numbers one expected, given the film was shouldered by a massy actor like Kartik Aaryan. The upcoming weekend will now decide the fate of this action drama and it remains highly crucial for the film to maintain a steady pace.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

