Even on its fourth Sunday, Pathaan collected quite well at the box office. There is a cushion worth 500 crores+ behind the film and still it’s interested in gaining more and more footfalls in theatres on an everyday basis. Regardless of the competition around it in the form of new releases Shehzada and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the collections are not slowing down for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which yet again managed to go past the 4 crores mark. For it to do that despite being in theatres for over 25 days is indeed remarkable.

As was evidenced yesterday itself, there have been added screens for the Siddharth Anand directed action drama while number of shows have been increased as well. Add to that the reduced ticket rates and it’s all balancing out well for Pathaan which brought in 4.15 crores more at the box office on Sunday. With the weekend ticket rates, the numbers could well have increased by at least 50% but then the footfalls would have been lesser, which pretty much offsets the whole thing. However, what it does is keep the audiences interested and the word of mouth spreading continuously.

The film has now reached 497.75 crore and from here it would be the Hindi version in particular that would be seen with added interest. Those numbers too will reach 500 crores this week and that would be a huge milestone for Hindi cinema. There is hardly any distance that’s left to be covered in order to reach 511 crores lifetime total of Baahubali: The Conclusion [Hindi] and even that would be surpassed this week itself.

