Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): India is home to a sizable fan base for Marvel Studios. Movies like Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Dr. Strange have frequently done well at the box office. Now, the Paul Rudd-starring film appears to be moving in that route.

Although competing with the Bollywood blockbuster Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan and Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada, the Marvel movie had a successful opening weekend at the box office in India. On the weekend, the movie made Rs 27 crores*, of which Rs 9.50 crores* on Saturday and Rs 9.25 crores* came on Sunday.

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania. According to an early trends report, the Paul Rudd-starring movie made about Rs 2-3 crores on the first Monday or the fourth day of release. Predictably, the film saw a slight dip in the collection due to the Monday curse.

American superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is based on Marvel Comics. Scott Lang, as Ant-Man, and Hope Pym, the Wasp, appear in it. The 31st movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is the follow-up to Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures is the film’s distributor while Marvel Studios is the production company. Paul Rudd plays Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly plays Hope van Dyne in the Peyton Reed-directed and Jeff Loveness-written film Ant-Man, which also stars Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas.

