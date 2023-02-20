Shehzada Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends): Kartik Aaryan returned to the box office with Rohit Dhawan’s directorial after enjoying a successful run with Bhool Bhualiyaa 2. Co-starring Kriti Sanon, the film is an official remake of Allu Arjun’s film Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It is produced and co-produced by T-Series and Kartik Aaryan, respectively, and co-stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in the key roles.

For the unversed, the film was slated to hit the screens on February 10 which was later pushed ‘out of respect’ to Pathaan’. The film finally released in theatres a week later i.e, this Friday, February 17, 2023.

As per the early trends flowing in Shehzada, the film seems to be struggling at the box office. According to the latest media reports, the Kartik Aaryan starrer earned around 2-3 crore* on the 4th day at the domestic box office. With its latest earnings, Shehzada’s total collection now stands at 22.20-23.20 crore*. The film has collected lesser than the expected sum leaving its fans disappointed.

Despite enjoying a holiday, Shehzada faced a box office clash with Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania and Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan, which was released on January 25, continues to have a successful run at the box office and be moviegoers’ first choice, while Shehzada ends up being the last.

Well, the film needs a huge push in order for it to work and spell some magic at the box office. Meanwhile, the film is receiving poor to mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Let’s wait and watch how well will it grow this week with no holiday at all on the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

