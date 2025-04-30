Pen Studios, in association with Wild River Pictures, has unveiled the motion logo for Romeo S3, the highly anticipated action thriller starring Palak Tiwari and Thakur Anoop Singh. The movie is directed by Guddu Dhanoa and produced by Dhaval Gada and Wild River Pictures. It promises to deliver a gripping cinematic experience set against the dark and dangerous world of Goa’s underbelly.

The motion logo offers a peek into the gritty, intense, and high-stakes world of Romeo S3, setting the tone for the action-packed story that will unfold in the days to come. The poster combines a dark and bold visual style with a powerful background score, matching the film’s theme and style. It offers a first glimpse into the danger, drama, and relentless pursuit of justice that defines the film’s narrative.

The team behind the movie shared Romeo S3’s motion logo on Instagram with the caption, “Justice Will Be Served!” In addition to unveiling the logo, the motion poster also introduced the name of director Guddu Dhanoa, producers Dhaval Gada and Wild River Pictures, and presenter Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THAKUR ANUP SINGH (@thakur_anoopsingh)

Romeo S3 revolves around DCP Sangram Singh Shekhawat (played by Thakur Anoop Singh) and an investigative journalist (played by Palak Tiwari), who are caught in a battle against a powerful drug cartel. With adrenaline-fueled action, thrilling drama, and strong storytelling, the movie promises to offer an edge-of-the-seat experience, blending larger-than-life characters with an emotional and gritty backdrop. Romeo S3 is slated to hit theatres on May 16th, 2025.

