There’s a fresh update coming in on Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film with Luv Ranjan. Reportedly, two schedules of the film are left out of which one will be shot in Delhi & Mumbai and the other one in Spain. The will is slated to release in 2023 but is currently facing a halt and the reason behind the same is – Marriage. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well, it is none other than the director’s wedding himself. No, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir aren’t getting married anytime soon but it is Luv who’s getting married in February this year and hence that’s what causing the delay in the shooting of the film. The director was supposed to get married earlier this month but due to the ongoing third wave of Covid, it was pushed yet again.

A source close to Pinkvilla opened up on the upcoming two schedules of Luv Ranjan’s next with Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor and said, “Everything has got a bit delayed because of the ongoing pandemic. Luv Ranjan is getting married in February and is currently in the middle of marriage preparations. The intimate wedding with only close family and friends in attendance was to take place earlier this month, but apparently, got postponed because of the third wave. After the marriage and a short break, Luv will dive headlong into the Ranbir-Shraddha shoot as there are only two important schedules left (one Indian and the other international), after which the film wraps up. The March schedule (the penultimate) which happens post-Luv’s wedding is a two-week one that will take place in Delhi and Mumbai during the first week of March. A couple of important emotional sequences at the Delhi airport, with Ranbir, Shraddha, Dimple and Boney, are left. After that, the cast and crew return to Mumbai and shoot the remaining schedule on sets.”

The source further added, “Both the Delhi-Mumbai and Spain shoots were to happen last year – one in December and foreign one in September but things got delayed because of the COVID-19 situation. The final schedule is in Spain with the unit along with the entire star cast flying there in the summer months of May or June – after which the rom-com is complete. After the Delhi schedule, the cast and crew plan on a summer shoot for the movie in Spain where a part of the story takes place. A few songs with Ranbir and Shraddha and dramatic scenes with Ranbir, his parents and the rest of the cast, are expected to be canned during the month-long schedule. Spain forms an important backdrop for a small portion of the romcom. Ranbir has completed his Brahmastra shoot and he wants to complete Luv’s Indian schedule before he gets into Sandeep Venga Reddy’s Animal where he needs to have a certain look. Apart from the pandemic, it’s been a challenge coordinating the star cast’s dates, including that of Boney and Dimple as they play substantial roles in the movie and both have been busy with their projects too.”

We are really excited to see Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s next. What are your thoughts on the same? Tell us in the space below.

