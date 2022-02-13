90’s kids have witnessed a lot of incredible superheroes from Superman and the Power Rangers. But one particular hero that always won the hearts of fans (in India) and still is remembered by many is Shaktimaan. Well, Sony recently revealed that we would be getting a live-action Shaktimaan movie, but did you know the news was already revealed back in 2018? Read on to know-how.

The famous superhero story was first introduced to the citizens of India as a series that was released back in 1997. Shaktimaan was shown to be a superhero with incredible strength. His duty was to fight evil and bring justice to the world.

Well coming back to the topic, it was back in 2018 when we had first received any information regarding the making of Shaktimaan. It so happens that the Twitter account of Comic-con India, a well-reputed place to receive updates on superhero news, released a tweet saying the movie will be starting its production in August 2018 and that the actor playing the lead role of the superhero was Ranveer Singh.

On 1 April 2018, Comic-con India released a post with a header “SHAKTIMAN MAKES A COMEBACK!”. The post showing Ranveer Singh as the cover stated, “Ranveer Singh signs a 3 movie contract to play Shaktiman on the big screen. Shooting starts August 2018.” Back then people believed this post to be a April fools prank made by comic-con. However, as we know that we would be getting a movie soon based on the Superhero, and a top actor would be playing the role, so maybe we might see Ranveer as India’s first superhero!

Well, there has been no confirmation about the cast for the movie, but if Ranveer is to play the titular role, the movie will be a blockbuster at the box office. It was recently revealed that Sony Pictures International Productions had acquired the right to make a trilogy for the superhero on the big screen. The original series saw Mukesh Khanna playing the titular role of Shaktimaan.

With the current facts linking to the post shared by Comic-con India back in 2018, we are nothing but excited for the cast revelation for Shaktimaan. Do let us know your views on who would play India’s greatest superhero.

