Well-known Tamil actress Gayathrie, who shot to the limelight for her performance in the light-hearted comedy ‘Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom’, on Saturday announced that her Instagram account had been hacked.

The actress took to Twitter to make the announcement. She said, “My Instagram has been hacked! Working on recovering it! Please ignore any messages you receive from my account!”

Actor Premgi, who is also scoring the music for his brother, director Venkat Prabhu‘s next film, responded to Gayathrie on Twitter saying that he too had received a message from her account.

The actress enquired if he had clicked on any link in the message to which Premgi replied that he did but then, didn’t log in.

Gayathrie, who has a number of films in different stages of production including the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Maamanithan’ waiting for release, isn’t the first celebrity whose Instagram account has been hacked.

Earlier too, several actresses have faced the same problem including Nazriya, Amritha Aiyer and Pooja Hegde.

A post by actress Gayathrie Shankar, wishing her mom a happy birthday was previously winning hearts on the Internet.

On Tuesday, actress Gayathrie took to Instagram to wish her mother a happy birthday.

Posting pictures of a trip she had recently undertaken with her family, she wrote, “A day before our trip, at the dinner table, I was reading the horoscope section of the newspaper. Amma said, there’s travel in store and some Aquarians might meet the love of their lives. Mom and I started pulling my dad’s leg over this, who was just smiling and shaking his head like he does everytime we start acting like kids.

“The most anticipated thing on the itinerary for mom was to see the cherry blossoms and for me, to see the living root bridge! By the end of it though, I think the best moment was having the waterfalls to ourselves and watching rainbows form where the waterfall hit the pool of water!

“Somewhere through the trip, a very pensive mom suddenly looks at me, holds my hand and says ‘I think I found the love of my life.’ Smiles and hold(s) my hand tighter!

“To a mom that’s ready to jump into freezing cold water because that’s my idea of fun. To a mom that’s becoming a friend, Happy Birthday Amma!”

