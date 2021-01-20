Actor Arjun Bijlani says he looks up to Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan when it comes to fashion choices and maintaining an attractive look.

“Saif Ali Khan is my style inspiration. There is an understated elegance about the way he styles himself. He makes any cool look coolest and a sharp look sharpest. Be it a funky t-shirt, a pair of white kurta and pajama or a tuxedo, he aces every look,” Arjun told IANS.

Arjun Bijlani, who recently went for a clean shave, has been posting profile shots on his social media page with his new look, and when it comes to his choices, he chooses comfort over everything else.

Arjun Bijlani says, “I like clothes that are both comfortable and stylish. Whatever I wear should make me feel more confident and good about myself. For me being fashionable is feeling your confident best. If you are feeling good about yourself, you will look great in anything that you wear.”

The actor, who rose to fame with the show “Miley Jab Hum Tum” and later worked in shows such as “Naagin 3” and “Udaan Sapnon Ki” among others, feels the only thing that defines someone is their confidence.

“I feel someone can look supremely fashionable in a basic tee and denims if they feel confident about who they are,” Arjun Bijlani says.

