Having grown up with pets throughout her childhood, actress Rochelle Rao has always been an animal lover.

Taking her love for animals a notch higher, Rochelle has over the years associated herself with social initiatives to prevent cruelty of animals and ensure their wellbeing.

Recently associating herself with an NGO which caters to stray animals needs, Rochelle will be hosting a digital talk with a reputed animal-assisted therapist, to speak about responsible pet ownership. “The virtual talk that I will be hosting is going to shed light on the importance of being a responsible pet owner. People nowadays get pets home for various reasons, but unfortunately showing off dog or cat breeds from abroad has become more of a trend, which needs to stop! Bringing home a pet is equivalent to having your own child, and they need to be cared for in a particular manner. They have their own needs and emotions which have to be prioritized by everyone who owns a pet. So I am glad to be getting a chance to discuss these topics via digital media, which is currently one of the best mediums to highlight these subjects at the forefront”, shares Rochelle.

Through the talk, Rochelle also plans to highlight pets being great healers for people going through emotional and mental struggles.”Not many are aware that animals can be the best therapists for people facing internal issues, which I plan to bring to light with our animal-assisted specialist’s guidance through the talk. For instance, a lot of people who are suffering from depression, especially in the last year have really responded well to spending time with a specially trained pet who can help ease their minds. Just a few hours of interacting with these pets have proved to be successful in diverting these people’s minds and bringing a smile to their face. There is in fact a lot more that these pets can do, like assist people without a vision, assist the elderly and bring about so much more to a person’s life and help them recover which is amazing! Hosting this session will also be a great learning process for me, and I am looking forward to making people more aware of the how lucky we are to have these beautiful creatures in our lives”, concludes Rochelle.

