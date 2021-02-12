I am back with yet another feature of Breakfast to Dinner outfit ideas and this time we have Priyanka Chopra Jonas saving our souls through her wardrobe. Her fashion is a blend of Desi and Videsi, which I am sure is loved by many, and we wouldn’t mind an expansion in our fashion horizon. From a saree to a gown, this desi girl can rock any outfit and make heads turn. So what are we waiting for? Let’s begin the fashionable ride.

BEAUTY SLEEP WITH FASHION WEAR

Who says you cannot look glamourous when you are home, and you want to just relax? Well, PeeCee is here to break all that myth and show you girls that fashion is something that can be done even when you are sleeping. Can there be more comfy pants than these cotton jumpers? Priyanka paired it with a green coloured woollen top which had balloon sleeves. Also, for people who like everything, perfect matching footwear is a must. The actress wore silver-coloured slip-ons and a golden choker to go with it.

STYLISH OFFICE MEETING

Putting your best foot forward wherever you go is no crime. Girls who love fashion and dressing up would understand how important it is to always look our best. Well, especially when you have to make a statement and stand out in the crowd in an office meeting, then here is my pick from Priyanka Chopra’s wardrobe. A peplum top with a stylish neck and a pencil skirt of knee-length with a small slit.

CASUAL OUTING WITH FRIENDS

You want to be comfortable but also look stylish, quite a confusion, right? Well, I would say you do not compromise on any when you can choose both. When you are all set to meet your friends for a casual coffee, then a perfect pair of blue denim paired with a white Tee would never go wrong. Also to add on to your style, a pair of boots would look perfect. So why should boys have all the fun? Right girls? Also, doesn’t Priyanka Chopra look flawless? s

DESI GIRL VIBES

There is no woman who can not look good in a saree. Well, a saree is the perfect attire for any family occasion and will fetch you a million compliments. Be it any Bollywood actress or a common girl Saree would look perfect on you! PeeCee is giving us all retro vibes with this polka dots saree and a full sleeve blouse.

DATE NIGHT READY

Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked gorgeous in this satin gown. It would be a perfect dress for you girls to wear on your date night and impress your partner. Halter neck with a choker collar and thigh-high slit can never go wrong.

