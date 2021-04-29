Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has never stopped himself from speaking candidly about his battle with obesity. The actor who has had a journey from fat to fit, and an inspiring one has managed to motivate several with his transformation. Turns out Kapoor has decided to open up about the time he was just 16 and weighed close to 150 Kgs. The actor also spoke about his parents’ separation affecting him.

Arjun Kapoor appeared on Discovery Plus’ new cooking/chat show Star Vs Food. The actor was a part of the third episode and was up to test his cooking and culinary skills. As per the format of the show, the actor had to invite his close pals to taste his cooked food, and he invited Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor. It is then when the actor started opening up and took the episode ten notches higher. Below is all you need to know about the same and what Arjun exactly has to say.

The episode was a fun ride, as one could expect out of Arjun Kapoor. The serious business began when he sat down to eat the meal with his uncle and aunt. The actor in conversation with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor recalled reaching a point a the age of 16 where he developed injuries and asthma. He weighed close to 150 Kgs.

“It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old,” Arjun recalled.

Arjun Kapoor also shed light on the times when his parents Boney Kapoor and Mona decided to split. The actor said that he found comfort in food then. “When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating,” shared Kapoor.

Arjun Kapoor added, “Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point.”

Arjun Kapoor will be soon seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh and Meena Gupta in Sardaar Ka Grandson.

