The Queen’s Gambit is one of the most brilliant series ever created by Netflix and we can’t thank them enough for this show. Anya Taylor-Joy who played the lead in the show became massively successful and popular after her stint in the show. But do you all know, the 25-year-old star almost quit acting before signing the show? Read to know the scoop below.

The Emma actress is basking high on the success of her Netflix show and has been ruling the award season like a real queen.

In a conversation with Elle, Anya Taylor-Joy revealed that it was her friend and actress Mia Goth who convinced her to not quit acting and pursue her dream. She was the first person that The Queen’s Gambit star became friends with in the industry and ever since then, they have got each other’s back.

“I had been working back to back—just before Emma, I’d done two projects at the same time, and I was going through some emotional relationship stuff,” says Anya.

The Queen’s Gambit star continues and says, “So at the beginning of 2019, I was just really broken and frightened of everything, and Mia and I were driving back from rehearsal. I turned to her and said, ‘I think I’m going to quit acting. I don’t think I can do this.’ And I’ve never seen Mia look so worried in my life. She was like, ‘But…that’s what you do. You can’t not…what are you talking about?’ I was like, ‘I think I need to back out now and just let it be and try to take care of my heart.’ And she was like, ‘No, that would be really bad. You can’t not have the thing that is your oxygen.’ I’m really glad she said that.”

Well, we are so glad that Mia Goth convinced Anya Taylor-Joy to not leave acting and that’s how we got this brilliant star.

