Actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram on Monday to share her mantra for feeling good in these gloomy times, along with a couple of pictures.

In the images, Rahul Vaidya‘s girlfriend looks stunning in a yellow kurta. She keeps her hair open and wears colourful earrings.

“Put on some lipstick, feel good, click a picture maybe… And then back to bed. #currentnormal,” Disha Parmar wrote, adding a lipstick emoji.

Check out the post shared by Disha Parmar below:

Disha will soon tie the knot with singer Rahul Vaidya, who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. The couple was clicked together as they bid adieu at the airport recently.

She recently featured in the music video Madhanya alongside Rahul Vaidya.

Disha Parmar is known for her roles in shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Woh Apna Sa.

