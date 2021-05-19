Kashmera Shah, who recently appeared on Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14, has been sharing major fitness goals amid the pandemic. She apparently shed down a couple of kilos and has been flaunting her curves on social media. Her latest pic is creating a storm on the internet.

TV actor and comedian Krushna Abhishek‘s wife is an avid social media user and of late, she has been advocating body positivity on social media. She now took to Instagram to share a photo flaunting her fit self in a monokini. And her latest avatar is irresistible.

Sharing a monokini picture of herself, Kashmera Shah wrote, “Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever can? Thank you @biggbossfcofficial @colorstv for making me realise that. So much about myself, I did not know. Now that I have opened my eyes there is Nothing that will get past me. No apologies no regret. Screw the people that don’t like me. I was not born to please u. Seriously.” The actress also used bold hashtags like, “#kashisback #noregrets #nocomplaints #justme #blunt #rude #real #honest #genuine #careadamn.”

Take a look at the pic below:

Previously, Kashmera Shah was trolled online for sharing bold pics on Instagram. She was seen posing in a red sultry bikini. The beauty wore a trendy piece with cutouts at the sides of the waist. She complemented her attire with a blue satin shirt and kept her tresses loose. Sharing the pic, the actress wrote, “Verified I have enough critics already. But the loudest voice I hear is my own. I am my own cheerleader. So go ahead and have a field day trolling. After all, you also need something to do with your life, my dear haters.” Check out the pic below:

What do you think about Kashmera Shah’s latest post on Instagram? Let us know in the comments.

