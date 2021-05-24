We know that Pavitra Rishta is one such show whose name itself is enough to bring back memories of Sushant Singh Rajput. The TV Show that gave the late actor name and fame. This show also went on to become one of the biggest hits of Indian TV. Although the show ended in 2014, fans still watch its re-runs. And well, you guys must already be aware that a digital version of the show is in the pipeline. But, did you know a very important character from the show will be missing this time?

The male lead opposite Ankita Lokhande has not been finalized yet. The rumour mills are buzzing that Manit Joura might be the lead. But, the one name that might not be a part of the show this time is Usha Nadkarni.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Pinkvilla, Usha Nadkarni, who played the role of Savita Tai in the show, is not going to be a part of Pavitra Rishta 2.0. Everyone would agree that the show would not have been a success without her fantastic performance. And her absence is going to be felt equally.

Ushaa Nadkarni recently confirmed this to the portal. It seems her family is worried as she is 72 and a diabetes patient. They feel it is very risky for her to work in the pandemic. She told the portal, “No, I am not doing that. Because of the Covid scare, my family doesn’t let me step out of the house. I am old, and I have diabetes too. In fact, I was a part of Marathi Bigg Boss for 77 days and was called to be a part of the Hindi version of the show, too, for 15 days. Everything was finalized, but then my son asked me not to participate in it, as one never knows from where you can get infected.”

Well, fans are surely going to miss Usha and Sushant in this digital version of the show. We can only imagine what a hit the show would have been with Nadkarni being a part of it. But, how excited are you about this one? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

