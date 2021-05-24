It’s fear factor Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 fever with the contestants leaving no stone unturned to spice up the social media, May it be by giving major friendship goals to some ootd pictures and not to miss the fun on the beach.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recently KKK11 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Varun Sood did make netizen go head over heels with some sassy fun. In the video, Varun Sood is seen lifting Nikki Tamboli who is sitting on a beach bed. The two are seen having a gala time giving major swag goals. Is this a new BFF alert? Well! It’s just about time for the fans to know.
Trending
KKK11 will be airing sooner this year. The shoot is conducted in Cape Town, South Africa.
Meanwhile, ‘Ghar Ka Khana’ is majorly being missed by Sourabh Raaj Jain who is currently unleashing his daredevil side in Capetown for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi.
While there has been a good spread of Indian food on set for Sourabh to satiate his home food cravings, for him nothing can beat the parathas and chole that are made in his home kitchen, which Sourabh Raaj Jain is craving at the moment.
“I am majorly missing my Ghar ka khana. For somebody like me who prefers home-cooked food to any other food from outside, it is not easy for me to work where I am not getting home food. Although the production team is definitely doing their best to arrange Indian food all the time, as the places, we go to change, the taste of the food also changes. Though luckily Arjun Bijlani has carried with him besan and aatey ka laddoo which I get to relish once in a while”, shares Sourabh Raaj Jain.
Must Read: Priya Banerjee Expresses Concern Over Trouble In Getting A Vaccination Slot: “All Slots Are Either Full Or Either Unavailable”
Advertisement
Advertisement