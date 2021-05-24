It’s fear factor Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 fever with the contestants leaving no stone unturned to spice up the social media, May it be by giving major friendship goals to some ootd pictures and not to miss the fun on the beach.

Recently KKK11 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Varun Sood did make netizen go head over heels with some sassy fun. In the video, Varun Sood is seen lifting Nikki Tamboli who is sitting on a beach bed. The two are seen having a gala time giving major swag goals. Is this a new BFF alert? Well! It’s just about time for the fans to know.