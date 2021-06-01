Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marriage was going through a rough patch and only their families and close friends knew about this. And if the reports are to be believed, the couple had already listed their house to sell out way before the rumours of the trouble in their paradise began. Read to know more.

Last night, Nisha filed a police report against her husband Karan for assaulting her.

According to TellyChakkar, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal were having problems in their marriage for a while now. In fact, they have already put their house on the list to sell off way before the brawl that took place last night.

The couple stays in a plush apartment in Mumbai with their 4-year-old son Kavish. The news of their house reveals one thing that they were clearly thinking of parting ways for quite some time now.

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra’s co-star from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan Mehra has spoken on the assault case between the couple in an interview with SpotboyE and said, “I am extremely shocked to read the news. But I won’t like to comment on the matter at the moment as I feel it’s their personal life, and they only know what has gone wrong.”

Rohan added that Karan has always been very respectful towards everyone, “I know him since last 5-6 years, and he is a very good person in real life. He has been very respectful towards everyone working with him on the sets, including technicians. I have never seen him losing his temper or raising his voice on somebody. In fact, we have stayed together in Bigg Boss where controlling oneself at times becomes very difficult, but there also he was the one who has always maintained his calm.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Mehra and wife Nisha Rawal listing their Mumbai house to sell out? Tell us in the comments below.

